RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

