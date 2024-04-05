RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
RSF opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $16.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.