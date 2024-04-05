RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

RSF opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.