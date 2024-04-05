Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 75,071 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,388,000 after buying an additional 2,880,373 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $9,017,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $7,789,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,878.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

