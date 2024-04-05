Sageworth Trust Co Sells 87 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $541.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.83.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.