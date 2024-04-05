Sageworth Trust Co Sells 87 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $541.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.