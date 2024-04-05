Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.80. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 63,018 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMT

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77. The firm has a market cap of C$165.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.55 million for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1353251 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$60,582.13. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $82,608. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.