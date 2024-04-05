Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.80. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 63,018 shares traded.
Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Sierra Metals Price Performance
Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.55 million for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1353251 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$60,582.13. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $82,608. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
