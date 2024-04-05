Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

