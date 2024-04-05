Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $228,360.30, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Athersys alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Athersys by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Athersys by 438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.