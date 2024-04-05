Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $22.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WBA. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

