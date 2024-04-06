African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) Trading 2.5% Higher

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 89,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 303,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

African Agriculture Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65.

Get African Agriculture alerts:

Institutional Trading of African Agriculture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of African Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in African Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in African Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

African Agriculture Company Profile

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for African Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.