Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.52. 16,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 36,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Southern California Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $267.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,732,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 547,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

