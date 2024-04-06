Bisichi (LON:BISI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $95.36

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.36 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 82.25 ($1.03). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 3,992 shares changing hands.

Bisichi Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm has a market cap of £9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.38 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.09.

Bisichi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,320.75%.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

