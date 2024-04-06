Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 31,879 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 134% compared to the typical volume of 13,610 put options.

NYSEARCA:XLP opened at $74.33 on Friday. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $77.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

