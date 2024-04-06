Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stryve Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stryve Foods in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stryve Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($5.76) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Stryve Foods’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS.
Stryve Foods Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $12.75.
About Stryve Foods
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.
