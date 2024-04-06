Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stryve Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stryve Foods in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stryve Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($5.76) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Stryve Foods’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

