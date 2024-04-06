PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells C$672,048.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 71,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$672,048.00.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE PHX opened at C$9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$448.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.52. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.9574468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

PHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHX

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.