Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,003 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $53.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

