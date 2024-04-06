TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Nicolas Breteau Sells 122,392 Shares

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Breteau sold 122,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.80), for a total value of £272,934.16 ($342,623.85).

TCAP stock opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,734.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.41. TP ICAP Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 140.60 ($1.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 230.51 ($2.89).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,538.46%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

