TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Nicolas Breteau Sells 122,392 Shares

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Breteau sold 122,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.80), for a total value of £272,934.16 ($342,623.85).
TP ICAP Group Price Performance
TCAP stock opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,734.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.41. TP ICAP Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 140.60 ($1.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 230.51 ($2.89).
TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,538.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TP ICAP Group
TP ICAP Group Company Profile
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TP ICAP Group
- What are earnings reports?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.