June Aitken Acquires 11,500 Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) insider June Aitken bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £15,065 ($18,911.62).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

BBGI Global Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 130.40 ($1.64) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.62. The company has a market cap of £932.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2,173.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 2.02. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157 ($1.97).

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

BBGI Global Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Further Reading

