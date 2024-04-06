Insider Selling: Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Sells 55,301 Shares of Stock

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Fawcett sold 55,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £97,329.76 ($122,181.47).

Essentra Price Performance

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 182.40 ($2.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £523.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.30. Essentra plc has a 12-month low of GBX 130.20 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 211 ($2.65).

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Featured Articles

