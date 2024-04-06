Walter Pisciotta Sells 110,915 Shares of CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR) Stock

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) insider Walter Pisciotta sold 110,915 shares of CAR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$35.80 ($23.25), for a total transaction of A$3,970,867.92 ($2,578,485.66).

CAR Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51.

CAR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CAR Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 0.97%. CAR Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.40%.

CAR Group Company Profile

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

Featured Articles

