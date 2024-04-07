Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) to Issue $0.61 Dividend

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6122 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS:ELMUY opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

