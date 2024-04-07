Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 288.35% from the stock’s current price.

GOSS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $232.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $26,879.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,293 shares in the company, valued at $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

