Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hoth Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.63. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,659 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.