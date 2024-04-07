Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.47% of Identiv worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Identiv by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Identiv by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Identiv during the first quarter worth $75,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of INVE opened at $5.56 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Identiv Profile

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

