Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Nevada King Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Nevada King Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

Nevada King Gold Stock Performance

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

Shares of CVE NKG opened at C$0.32 on Friday. Nevada King Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

