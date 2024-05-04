Gibson Energy Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.63.

Shares of GEI opened at C$22.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.45.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

