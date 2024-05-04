FY2024 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.17. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

NYSE:KBR opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $66.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

