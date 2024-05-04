FY2024 Earnings Estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexGen Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NexGen Energy stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 414.71 and a beta of 1.90.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

