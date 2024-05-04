FY2024 Earnings Estimate for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Issued By DA Davidson

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for FS Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBW opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.95. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in FS Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 284,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

