Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Xperi alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xperi

Xperi Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. Xperi has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $485.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. Xperi had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Xperi by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 102,635 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Xperi in the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Xperi in the third quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Xperi by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.