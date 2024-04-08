180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $300.67 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $301.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average of $243.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

