Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells $17,042.20 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $17,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,393.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Xometry by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Xometry by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

