SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $4,306,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 62.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 51.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 695,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 235,241 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE FIGS opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $842.75 million, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,334 shares of company stock valued at $285,986 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIGS

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.