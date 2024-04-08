The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 11,733.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 461,109 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.30% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $56,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $130.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.37 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 361.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

