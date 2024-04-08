Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,233 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 136,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 179,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $185.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $186.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.34.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

