Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 163,816 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 163,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

