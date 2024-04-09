Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HubSpot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $670.57 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $394.26 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.23 and a 200 day moving average of $543.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.