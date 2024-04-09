Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC stock opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

