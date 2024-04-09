Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

