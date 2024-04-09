New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.25 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $17,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

CMS opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

