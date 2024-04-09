Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Increased by Analyst

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Leidos in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.82.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

LDOS opened at $129.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $202,191,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 320.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 949,955 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 9,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,623,000 after acquiring an additional 572,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 36.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,906 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

