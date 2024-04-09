State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.10 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $292,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

