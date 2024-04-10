Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 8,998 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $75,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $32,880,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

AMGN stock opened at $270.36 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.56. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.