Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,785 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.95% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $78,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

