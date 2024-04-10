BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 28,279 shares.The stock last traded at $74.40 and had previously closed at $74.29.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.5666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1,228.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

