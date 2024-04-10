BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 28,279 shares.The stock last traded at $74.40 and had previously closed at $74.29.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $509.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.5666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Silver Soars: Here’s How to Gain Exposure
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.