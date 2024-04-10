Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 344,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 440,823 shares.The stock last traded at $31.14 and had previously closed at $31.05.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $1,195,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

