Busey Bank Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Busey Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.42.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $618.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $598.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $267.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

