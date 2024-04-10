CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE IGR opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
