Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,761.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,860 ($36.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.74) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,388 ($30.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,424.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,291.81. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,065 ($26.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,582 ($32.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,609.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,519 ($31.88), for a total transaction of £128,443.81 ($162,566.52). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 541 shares of company stock worth $1,311,569 and sold 59,567 shares worth $148,711,721. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

