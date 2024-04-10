EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

