Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stake Lowered by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,004,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

